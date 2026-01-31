Two stabbed to death after food altercation at dhaba in Ghaziabad’s Khoda

Ghaziabad: Two men were stabbed to death and another injured after an altercation over food broke out with dhaba staff at a local eatery in Ghaziabad’s Khoda late on Friday night, police said. The police have identified the deceased as Shri Pal (25) and Satyam Kumar (26), both residents of Nehru Vihar in Khoda (Representative photo)

“We have detained several persons, including the staff and the owner of the dhaba, and they are being questioned,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Indirapuram circle Abhishek Srivastava said.

The police have identified the deceased as Shri Pal (25) and Satyam Kumar (26), both residents of Nehru Vihar in Khoda. Both died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

According to police officers, the men had gone to ‘Vaishno Dhaba’ in Khoda around 10 pm on Friday, and a verbal altercation broke out with the person serving them food.

“During the altercation, the men slapped the man who was serving food. Upon this, the staff and others at the dhaba ganged up and attacked them with knives. Both men suffered multiple stabbing injuries and were rushed by police to a hospital in nearby Delhi,” the ACP said.

The police said a third person, Anurag Kumar, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“We are investigating the incident to ascertain the people involved in the stabbing incident and also to know the exact cause of the attack,” the ACP added.

Senior police officials also visited the spot late on Friday night.

“CCTV footage near the spot is being scanned, and an investigation is underway. Prima facie, there was some altercation over the issue of food. An investigation is underway. The injured person is out of danger,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the trans-Hindon zone Nimish Patil said.

The police said an FIR will soon be lodged at Khoda police station.