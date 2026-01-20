A 25-year-old man was stabbed and robbed of ₹18,000 by at least four people near the railway tracks in west Delhi’s Naraina on Sunday night, police said on Monday. Man stabbed, robbed of ₹18,000 in west Delhi’s Naraina

The victim, identified as Ravi (single name),25, is a resident of Uttam Nagar and works as a dispatch manager in an automobile engine oil company. The accused are identified as Sumit, Akash Jha, Nikhil and Naveen.

He suffered stab wounds in his thigh and head as the accused attacked him with a knife for resisting their robbery attempt, police said, adding that Nikhil, 23-year-old, was arrested on Monday with a part of the stolen money.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar said that on Sunday, the Naraina police station received a call reporting the incident. Upon reaching the crime scene, the team learnt that the victim was shifted to Acharya Bhikshu hospital.

The team reached the hospital and met the victim. Ravi was found involved in an attempt to culpable homicide case registered at the Uttam Nagar police station in 2021.

“We recorded Ravi’s statement after his treatment. He told us that he went to collect ₹18,000 from Gurmukh at his residence at Jawahar Camp slums near the Naraina railway tracks. After receiving the money, Ravi left for his home. Near the railway tracks, Sumit attacked him with a knife while Jha hit his head. Their two accomplices, Nikhil and Naveen, pushed Ravi and all robbed Ravi of his money and fled,” said the DCP.

Police said raids were being conducted to arrest the other accused.