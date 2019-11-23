Two teens arrested for gang raping and extorting money from a Mumbai minor

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 00:40 IST

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested for gang raping a Mumbai minor several times and her extortion on Friday.

According to Charkop police, the victim was lured to an isolated spot by one of the boys, who had befriended her, and filmed in a compromising position. He and his friend then raped the girl threatening to upload the clip on social media if she resisted. They later used the video to demand money from her.

The victim confided in her parents after a while, when she could not handle the harassment. On parents’ complaint, the Charkop police arrested the boys for gang rape, kidnapping, extortion and causing hurt among other charges of the Indian Penal code. They were also booked under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The victim told police that the two had assaulted her sexually and physically on several occasions and extorted Rs 2,750 in cash and a mobile phone worth Rs 8,000.