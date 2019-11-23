e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Two teens arrested for gang raping and extorting money from a Mumbai minor

The minor was lured to an isolated spot by one of the boys, who had befriended her, and filmed in a compromising position. He and his friend then raped the girl, threatening to upload the clip on social media if she resisted.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 00:40 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The victim confided in her parents, when she could not handle the harassment.
The victim confided in her parents, when she could not handle the harassment.(Representative Photo)
         

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested for gang raping a Mumbai minor several times and her extortion on Friday.

According to Charkop police, the victim was lured to an isolated spot by one of the boys, who had befriended her, and filmed in a compromising position. He and his friend then raped the girl threatening to upload the clip on social media if she resisted. They later used the video to demand money from her.

The victim confided in her parents after a while, when she could not handle the harassment. On parents’ complaint, the Charkop police arrested the boys for gang rape, kidnapping, extortion and causing hurt among other charges of the Indian Penal code. They were also booked under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The victim told police that the two had assaulted her sexually and physically on several occasions and extorted Rs 2,750 in cash and a mobile phone worth Rs 8,000.

tags
top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News