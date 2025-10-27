Two teens attack classmate with blunt object in UP's Aligarh, held

Two boys studying in City High School, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) here were apprehended for allegedly attacking a classmate who sustained serious injuries, police said on Monday. Four students have been booked under "attempt to murder" charges. (Representational)

The victim was struck on the back of his head with a blunt object on Sunday evening following a heated exchange between him and a group of classmates over a past dispute. The victim and the accused are all teenagers and students of class 11.

Four students have been booked under "attempt to murder" charges. Two suspects were held late on Sunday night, while searches for the two remaining accused is ongoing.

The incident occurred at Puraani Chungi crossing when Prashant Kumar, the victim, met some classmates to resolve an earlier dispute, an official said.

AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem Ali told PTI that Kumar was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, AMU for emergency treatment and was discharged after some time.

The proctor emphasised that the altercation happened over a minor tiff, and rejected reports of a communal angle in the incident as "totally baseless".

Ali said school authorities were taking the matter seriously, and all those involved would be dealt with strictly.

Circle Officer Sarvan Singh said four students of City High School, AMU have been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Singh asserted that the police is investigating all possible motives.