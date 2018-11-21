Two tiger cubs found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha Reserve

Two tiger cubs were found dead in Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

The carcasses of the cubs that were just over two months old, were found by a patrolling party of the forest department in Mukki forest range, KTR’s field director L Krishnamurthy said.

“A forest patrol party got the information in the morning about the carcasses of two cubs in Mukki range, after which the team reached the spot,” he said.

The cause of their death will be known only after a forensic examination is conducted, he said.

As per the 2014 census report, the Kanha reserve, located in Mandla district, housed around 100 tigers.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 23:47 IST