Two tigers released in Madhav National Park

A tiger and tigress were reintroduced in the Madhav National Park (MNP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Friday in a bid to revive the big cat population in the area, officials said. One of the tigers relocated at Madhav National Park.

The reintroduction took place after 27 years, and marked the birth anniversary of former Union minister Madhavrao Scindia.

“The roar of the big cats had fallen silent in MNP 27 years ago... It was my respected father’s dream because he was attached to wildlife. Re-establishing wildlife on his birth anniversary would be a true tribute to him,” Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who released one of the tigers, said.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was present at the occasion, released the other tiger in a separate enclosure.

The tiger was transferred from Satpura Tiger Reserve, and the tigress was shifted from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in the state. A third tiger from Panna Tiger Reserve is expected to arrive at the park in two-three days, officials said.

Chouhan said the move will benefit the ecosystem. “The tiger reintroduction will keep a check on the ecosystem. An increased number of tourists will come here. Along with employment, Shivpuri will get recognition at the world level,” he added.

MNP officials said a wireless system has been installed to keep a check on the tigers through six stations, eleven mountain vehicles and 90 handsets. A total of 18 field officers have been appointed to monitor their movement from a control room. “A tigress from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve arrived at 8am. A tiger arrived from Satpura Tiger Reserve at around 11am. They were transferred in a truck. Later, chief minister Chouhan and civil aviation minister Scindia released them in their enclosures,” principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) JS Chauhan said.