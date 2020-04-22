e-paper
Two time former Goa Congress MLA passes away due to pneumonia

Jitendra Deshprabhu, was suffering from a bout of severe pneumonia and was brought to the hospital in a breathless state.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 10:28 IST
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Deshprabu hailed from a royal family of local chieftains which was granted the title of Visconde de Pernem (Viscount of Pernem) by the colonial Portuguese regime.
A Congressman and former two-time MLA in Goa Jitendra Deshprabhu passed away due to pneumonia, hospital sources have said. 

Jitendra Deshprabhu, 64, was suffering from a bout of severe pneumonia and was brought to the hospital in a breathless state where he was quickly put on a ventilator but lost his battle with life, Dean of Goa Medical College Dr SM Bandekar said. 

“Shocked to learn about the untimely demise of former legislator Shri Jitendra Deshprabhu. My deepest condolences and sympathies are with his family in this hour of grief,” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. 

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, who was Deshprabhu’s colleague in the Goa Legislative Assembly, also offered his condolences. 

“Deeply shocked to hear about [the] passing away of my friend and former Congress MLA Jitendra Deshprabhu. He was a studious legislator and excellent orator. My condolences are with his family. May his soul rest in peace,” Kamat said. 

The State Unit of the Congress too mourned the loss. “He was a staunch Congressman and a firebrand political leader of Goa. Goa loses an intelligent son. I will always remain indebted to him for his valuable guidance to me, especially during my Youth Congress days,” State Congress president Girish Chodankar said. 

“GPCC will always remember his contribution for the growth of the party, especially during our difficult times. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, may God give them the strength to face this tragedy. May his soul Rest in peace,” Chodankar said. 

Deshprabu hailed from a royal family of local chieftains which was granted the title of Visconde de Pernem (Viscount of Pernem) by the colonial Portuguese regime after having chosen to side with the Portuguese regime. 

Via a 1788 treaty between the Rauraje Deshprabhus and the Portuguese, mainly for seeking protection against a northern rival, Goa’s northernmost tehsil of Pernem which was initially a fringe territory of the Sawantwadi Rajas became a part of the Portuguese territory.

