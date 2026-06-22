‘We’re suffering from…': Two UBT MPs deliver blow to Uddhav Thackeray, switch to Shinde's Shiv Sena

Two of the six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs on Sunday formally announced their decision to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, dealing a blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-headed party and likely paving the way for four more defections. Dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar expressed displeasure over the remarks made against him by Sanjay Raut and other leaders. (HT/PTI)

While Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar’s decision comes days after indicating that he would take a call following the verdict on the murder case of his father Pawanraje Nimbalkar, Hingoli lawmaker Nagesh Ashtikar announced his defection on a Facebook live.

On Saturday, a sessions court acquitted all accused in Pawanraj Nimbalkar murder case, following which Sena (UBT) chief Thackeray made a final attempt to persuade Omraje Nimbalkar to remain within the party.

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After criticising Nimbalkar and five other MPs on Friday, Thackeray sent Dharashiv MP Kailas Patil, who is close to Nimbalkar, and MLA Varun Sardesai to convey that the recent differences should be forgotten and they should work together.

Nimbalkar, however, expressed displeasure over the remarks made against him by Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and other leaders. He told the MLAs that he had no complaint against Thackeray and was considering Shinde’s offer due to political compulsions, but had not taken a final decision.

A decision by Nimbalkar to stay with the Thackeray faction could have prevented the other five MPs from meeting the two-thirds requirement needed to form a separate group or join another party. However, Nimbalkar did not give any commitment and travelled to Dharashiv on Sunday evening with Shinde faction leaders.

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After reaching his village Gowardhan Wadi, Nimbalkar held a closed-door meeting with local leaders. A leader present at the meeting said Nimbalkar told them that it was no longer possible to fight from the opposition against murder accused Padamasinh Patil and his son, BJP leader Ranajagjitsinha Patil, as they were receiving support from the ruling BJP.

“For political survival, we need strength and also need to give strength to party workers,” he said. “We need the power that the ruling side can afford us. Just support me in my decision...”

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After the meeting, Nimbalkar announced his decision to join the Shiv Sena. “I am not joining deputy CM Shinde out of greed for power and money but for political survival and constituency-related issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ashtikar also announced that he will join the Shiv Sena on Sunday evening. In a Facebook Live, Ashtikar said it was difficult to carry out development work in his constituency while being in the opposition.

“Being in the opposition, we are suffering from a lack of funds and approval for the work we propose,” he said.

A Sena leader said the formal announcement of the MPs joining the Shiv Sena would be made in a day or two after completing the required formalities.