Two Uttarakhand jail wardens caught demanding extortion money on behalf of a jailed gangster

india

Updated: May 20, 2020 18:34 IST

Two jail wardens posted at a jail in Roorkee town of Haridwar district were arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a mobile phone shop owner on Tuesday evening. A day later on Wednesday, the state jail department suspended one of the two and terminated the other after conducting a departmental inquiry into the matter.

According to the police, the accused were identified as one Nitin Nagar and Satyendra Rana. Rana was serving on a contractual basis and therefore his job was terminated while Nagar was suspended till further departmental inquiry.

“On Tuesday, the two accused had gone to a mobile phone shop in the Civil Lines area of Roorkee. After reaching there, the two threatened the shop owner (name withheld) saying they had been sent by a gangster named Sabir lodged in Roorkee jail and demanded money,” said a police officer privy to the investigations on the condition of anonymity.

The officer quoted above added that the two even doled out a death threat to the shopkeeper by claiming that Sabir would get him killed if the extortion money was not paid.

“Meanwhile, the shop owner discreetly called the police, which reached there and nabbed the two. They along with Sabir were later booked for extortion and intimidation. The two jail staffers were then arrested,” the officer added.

Confirming the incident, PVK Prasad, inspector general of the Jail department said that immediate action had been taken in the case.

“We have terminated Rana with immediate effect as he was on a contract basis. Nagar has been suspended followed by the initiation of a departmental inquiry against him. Further action will be taken according to the findings of the inquiry against him,” said Prasad.