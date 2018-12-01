Two women pilgrims aged less than 50 yrs stopped by devotees at Sabarimala

Two young women from Andhra Pradesh, who were on their way to offer prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa, managed to reach Marakootam, about one km from the Sannidhanam (temple complex), but returned following protests from pilgrims, police said.

Three Ayyappa pilgrims, who were among those who protested, have been arrested in this connection, they said.

The women--Navojamma (26) and Kripavathi (42) from Guntur and Godavari districts respectively, had reached Marakootam when some Ayyappa pilgrims, who were returning from the shrine after prayers, protested and chanted ‘Ayyappa mantras’ police said.

While Navojamma had come with a 40-member group, Kripavathi had come to the shrine in another group, comprising 15 members, police said.

The women returned without trekking to the holy shrine, they said.

The three pilgrims were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including unlawful assembly, police said.

Since the September 28 verdict of the Supreme Court, allowing women of all ages to offer worship, no women in the 10-50 age group has been able to reach the shrine due to frenzied protests from devotees.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 23:12 IST