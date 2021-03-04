Two-day bank strike on March 15,16; services likely to be affected
Upset with the government's decision to privatise public sector banks, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a two-day strike in the banking industry on March 15 and 16. UFBU also made it clear that the strike is for issues relating to the industry and not for any specific bank-level issue.
Concerned with the scale of the strike, Canara Bank on Thursday said that the strike may impact the banking services in the country.
"We have been informed by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a call for strike in the banking industry on March 15 and March 16, for issues relating to industry level and not for any bank-level issues," PTI quoted Canara Bank as saying in a regulatory filing.
Here is all you need to know about the bank strike:
> Unions that have called for a strike against the proposed privatisation of public sector banks as stated during the presentation of the Union budget 2021-22 include All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees' Federation Federation of Canara Bank Employees' Congress (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO), All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation Canara Bank Officers' Association (Regd.) (AINBOF).
Also Read | EC tells fuel pumps to remove hoardings with PM photo: What the order says
> Earlier on February 22, the bank workforce in all cadres sported black badge as a way to protest against the privatisation of public lenders and as a precursor to the strike called for two days in March, as per the Twitter users.
> The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has also called for phase-wise agitation against the disinvestment and privatisation of the banks.
Canara Bank further said that it is taking measures to maintain the smooth functioning of the banking services in all branches and offices on the proposed days of the strike. "However, in the event of strike materialising, the functioning of the branches/offices may be impacted," the bank added, reported PTI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court rejects plea requesting extension of GST amnesty scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Similipal Sanctuary fire: Odisha CM asks officials to take preventive measures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After enhancing ties with Brazil, ISRO eyes new opportunities with Italy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in Supreme Court seeks appointment of regular CBI director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru, Shimla best cities to live: See top 10 in Ease of Living Index 2020
- The Ease of Living Index was first launched in 2018 and is based on indicators across 15 evaluation criteria.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 Jharkhand Jaguar force jawans killed in Maoist landmine blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New hope to unite Geeta with family, 5 years after repatriation from Pakistan
- Geeta went missing 20 years ago and reached Lahore, where she was found sitting alone in Samjhauta express in the year 2000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ungliyon pe nachana': Rahul Gandhi slams I-T raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: SC seeks response on D-voter listing of 26 women in Assam
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index 2020: Bengaluru, Shimla adjudged best cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Fortunate to be in India', says Nirmala Sitharaman after getting vaccinated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taj Mahal bomb threat was a hoax, police in hot pursuit of caller: UP Police
- A senior police official said that nothing objectionable was found inside the Taj Mahal premises in the search by field units and thus the bomb threat call was deemed to be a hoax. call
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Man beheads daughter, carries her severed head to police station
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP likely to finalise 1st list of candidates for upcoming Assembly polls today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, and other senior party leaders will attend the meeting which is scheduled to be held in the evening today at party headquarters here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-day bank strike on March 15,16; services likely to be affected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox