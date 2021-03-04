EC tells fuel pumps to remove hoardings with PM photo: What the order says
The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday directed all petrol pump dealers and other agencies to remove hoardings of central government schemes carrying photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here is all you need to know about the order:
• The removal was ordered within 72 hours.
• The use of the prime minister’s photograph in such hoardings violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the EC said
• The order came after a delegation of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress met EC officials and alleged that the use of Modi’s photographs in the hoardings violated the poll code.
• According to an EC official, they have received over 1,000 similar complaints. Of those, 450 were found to be genuine.
Also Read | Kerala CM writes to CEC, accuses ED of violating model code of conduct
• Since Tuesday, the EC has also seized cash amounting to ₹25 lakh besides recovering 28,131 litres of liquor worth ₹32 lakh. Narcotics worth ₹30 lakh was also seized, the official said.
• The model code of conduct came into force after the EC announced poll dates for the state on February 26.
• West Bengal is going to the polls along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala in March and April.
• The assembly election in West Bengal is scheduled to be held in eight phases, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27. Counting is slated for May 2.
•There will be over 400 observers for the assembly election and around 170 companies of the central armed police forces will be reaching the state by Monday, said the EC official.
