UAE embassy in India cautions against suspicious websites

The UAE embassy in India has issued an advisory alerting people against visiting suspicious sites and said they must only access its official website to get information. "Disclaimer!! @UAEembassyIndia advises all its visitors & clients to visit it’s official website for any necessary information by clicking on below link: http://mofaic.gov.ae/en/missions/new-delhi Pls avoid visiting suspicious sites," the UAE embassy has tweeted. "@UAEembassyIndia shall not be responsible if any damage occurs," it added.

This comes after the United Arab Emirates embassy said last month that conmen posing as UAE authorities and selling fake flight approval letters. According to the Khaleej Times, the conmen were using a fake website to give out approval letters to the UAE residents stuck in India and wanting to come back.

Last week, the UAE lifted the travel ban imposed on India and 14 other countries as it allowed fully vaccinated residents to return from Sunday. Those vaccinated fully with WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines and valid residence visas from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Afghanistan can now enter the UAE. "UAE allows return of fully vaccinated (WHO-approved vaccines) holders of valid residence visa, including those who stayed abroad for over six months, starting from September 12, 2021," a statement said.

The decision to lift the travel ban came as Dubai prepares to open the Expo 2020 world fair on October 1 after a year-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the requirements for arrival in the UAE, the residents will have to apply on the website of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA). They will also have to complete the vaccination application in order to get approval. They have to present the approved vaccination certification while they leave for the UAE. A negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, will also have to be presented before their departure.

The passengers will have to undertake a Rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eight-day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place.

