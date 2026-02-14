UC Berkeley student from Karnataka goes missing in US, search on
Confirming the news of Saketh's disappearance, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco expressed concern.
An Indian student from Karnataka, identified as Saketh Sreenivasaiah, went missing earlier this week in United States' California. Saketh is a post-graduate student at University of California, Berkeley.
Confirming the news of Saketh's disappearance, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco expressed concern over the incident and said that it is in touch with his family and US authorities to locate him.
“Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student. @MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS,” the post read.
Also read: Explained: The case against Nikhil Gupta, who pleaded guilty in plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Saketh Sreenivasaiah is 22-year-old and went missing on Tuesday (local time), according to local reports.
He was last seen in the the 1700 block of Dwight Way on February 10, reported local news outlet SFGate citing Berkeley Police Department.
The police described him as 6 feet 1 inch tall with short, black hair and brown eyes. The police also said that Saketh is considered to be at-risk and has asked people with any leads or information about him to come forward, the report added.
Also read: Private photos, extortion, missing boyfriend: MBA student's naked body found in Indore flat, murder suspected
Who is Saketh Sreenivasaiah?
Saketh is pursuing his Master of Science from the University of California, Berkeley in Product Development Programme, according to his LinkedIn. He graduated from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras where his did his Bachelor of Technology in chemical engineering.
“I'm a Masters student in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering department at UC Berkeley, with an undergraduate degree from IIT Madras. I'm passionate about deep-tech innovations in soft and active materials, semiconductors, and advanced materials,” Saketh describes himself as on his LinkedIn.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More