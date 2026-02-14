UC Berkeley student from Karnataka goes missing in US, search on

An Indian student from Karnataka, identified as Saketh Sreenivasaiah, went missing earlier this week in United States' California. Saketh is a post-graduate student at University of California, Berkeley. Saketh Sreenivasaiah is pursuing his Master of Science from University of California, Berkeley in Product Development Programme (LinkedIn/Saketh Sreenivasaiah )

Confirming the news of Saketh's disappearance, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco expressed concern over the incident and said that it is in touch with his family and US authorities to locate him.

“Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student. @MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS,” the post read.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah is 22-year-old and went missing on Tuesday (local time), according to local reports.

He was last seen in the the 1700 block of Dwight Way on February 10, reported local news outlet SFGate citing Berkeley Police Department.

The police described him as 6 feet 1 inch tall with short, black hair and brown eyes. The police also said that Saketh is considered to be at-risk and has asked people with any leads or information about him to come forward, the report added.

Who is Saketh Sreenivasaiah? Saketh is pursuing his Master of Science from the University of California, Berkeley in Product Development Programme, according to his LinkedIn. He graduated from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras where his did his Bachelor of Technology in chemical engineering.

“I'm a Masters student in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering department at UC Berkeley, with an undergraduate degree from IIT Madras. I'm passionate about deep-tech innovations in soft and active materials, semiconductors, and advanced materials,” Saketh describes himself as on his LinkedIn.