UCC: Congress alleges Modi govt showing cavalier attitude towards Law Commission

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of showing a “cavalier” attitude towards the Law Commission of India, particularly on a sensitive issue like the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File)

Congress general secretary in-charge of communication and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh alleged on X that a “respected body” like the Law Commission, which had once opposed the implementation of UCC, is not being allowed to function properly.

His comments come a day after Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s cabinet cleared the UCC rules for its implementation in the state — the first in the country — likely by the end of this month.

Ramesh said that the 21st Law Commission, appointed by the Modi Government, had submitted its 182-page ‘Consultation Paper on ‘Reform of Family Law’ in 2018 where it noted that the UCC was “neither necessary nor desirable” at that stage.

“Then in a press note published on June 14, 2023, the 22nd Law Commission of India notified its intention to once again examine the UCC. This was being done, the press note clarified, on a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice. However, the 22nd Law Commission was finally wound up on August 31st 2024, without submitting its report on the UCC,” he said.

Ramesh added that the 23rd Law Commission was announced on September 3rd, 2024, but its actual composition has not yet been announced showing the Modi government’s lack of concern towards the Commission.

In November last year, Union home minister Amit Shah had termed the UCC in Uttarakhand as a “model UCC” during a poll campaign in Jharkhand and had said that UCC would be implemented in Jharkhand as well. He, however, said that tribal communities will be kept out of its ambit.

Last month, during the Constitution debate in Parliament, Shah criticised the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for bringing Muslim Personal Law and slammed the Congress for not bringing one law for all communities.