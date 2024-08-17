Udaipur administration razes home of student accused of stabbing his classmate| Video

The Udaipur district administration on Saturday demolished the house of a boy who allegedly stabbed his classmate, triggering communal tension in the city.



A video shared by news agency PTI showed a bulldozer demolishing the house of the accused student. Mobile internet was suspended in several parts of Udaipur for 24 hours beginning Friday after a class10 student was stabbed in a school.



According to a PTI report, all schools were ordered to remain closed after the incident. The student injured in the attack is undergoing treatment at the district hospital while the accused is under detention. Both the students are minors. Udaipur administration razed the house of student accused of stabbing his classmate.(PTI/X)

Udaipur district collector Arvind Poswal told PTI that a team of three doctors has been sent from Jaipur by a special aircraft for the treatment of the injured student.

Udaipur's divisional commissioner Rajendra Bhatt ordered the suspension of mobile internet services for a period of 24 hours from 10 pm on Friday in Udaipur city, Bedla, Badgaon, Bleecha, Debari, Eklingpura, Kanpur, Dheekli and Bhuwana area.

The collector also appealed to people to ignore rumours being spread on the incident. A mob had set fire to cars and hurled stones amid communal tension after the incident outside a government school at the city's Bhattiyani Chohatta area.

Mob pelted stones, torched vehicles

The police said members of some Hindu outfits gathered at Madhuban in the city to protest over the stabbing. The mob pelted stones and set three or four cars on fire.

After the tension escalated, markets were shut in Bapu Bazar, Hathipole, Ghanta Ghar, Chetak Circle and nearby areas. Some violent elements also pelted stones at a shopping mall in which glass gates of the shops were damaged.



According to the report, divisional commissioner Bhatt, district collector Arvind Poswal, SP Yogesh Goyal, Rajya Sabha MP Chunnilal Garasia, Lok Sabha MP Mannalal Rawat, MLAs Tarachand Jain, Phool Singh Meena and other public representatives held a meeting regarding the situation.



(With PTI inputs)