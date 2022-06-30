Udaipur tailor's murder an 'act of terror', says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday referred to the Udaipur murder case as 'an act of terror' and alleged a bigger international conspiracy behind the incident. The CM demanded the case be investigated thoroughly, news agency PTI reported.

"All those behind the incident, including international organisations, should be brought to justice and the guilty must be hanged," he said. "The Udaipur incident is a heinous and inhuman act. It is an act of terror. There is a big international conspiracy behind it and it needs to be investigated and those responsible should be hanged," Bommai said.

He pushed for the Rajasthan government to ensure a strict investigation to uncover if international organisations were, in fact, behind the incident and demanded stringent punishment against them if this were proved.

The Karnataka CM spoke to reporters on this after the GST council meeting in Chandigarh.

On Tuesday, Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor, was murdered brutally by two Muslim men - Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad - at his shop. The killing was filmed and the killers boasted on the clip that was circulated widely. They even threatened prime minister Narendra Modi.

The accused have been arrested. Kanhaiya Lal was killed allegedly over a social media post he made in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the Prophet Mohammed row.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot met Kanhaiya's family members today, after which the son told reporters: "I have spoken with the chief minister. He has provided us with financial help too. He has also assured me of a government job. He is cooperating with us."

Kanhaiya Lal's last rites were performed Wednesday morning in the presence of a large crowd - watched over by an alert police force - demanding death sentences for the guilty.

Meanwhile, there was tension in Udaipur this morning after thousands, waving saffron flags, took out a protest march. Reports indicated some stone throwing but no further violence.

(With PTI Inputs)