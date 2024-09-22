Uday Bhanu Chib is new president of Indian Youth Congress, succeeds Srinivas BV

The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the new chief of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). Uday Bhanu Chib, newly appointed chief of Indian Youth Congress, with former Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.(X / @Uday_Bhanu9)

Chib has been serving as the general secretary of the IYC. He also previously held the position of president of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress.

“Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Uday Bhanu Chib, currently General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and former President of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress, as the President of the Indian Youth Congress, with immediate effect,” Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

“The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing President, Shri Srinivas BV.”

Uday Bhanu Chib's appointment comes amid the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, where he had headed the Youth Congress's unit. Chib was also part of the Congress's manifesto committee for the J&K elections.

On Friday, the Congress leader posted a picture with Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and wrote, “A Memorable meet with My LEADER @RahulGandhi ji! Your struggle and perseverance for social justice is an inspiration to all of us.”

Earlier this month, Uday Bhanu Chib participated in a road show of National Congress candidate Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, who has filed his nomination papers for the Jammu North assembly seat.

Congress and NC are contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections together.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates