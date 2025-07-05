Mumbai ready for Uddhav-Raj Thackeray's reunion, victory rally to begin shortly

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who have traded many barbs over the years, will soon put up a united front in Mumbai's Worli, reuniting after 20 years. Victory rally of cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray to begin soon.

What has brought them together is the ‘Awaj Marathicha’ (voice of Marathi) victory rally, announced after the Maharashtra government's rollback of the decision to make Hindi mandatory as a third language in primary schools.

All preparations are done, and the rally is about start shortly. Both Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have reached NSCI Dome in Worli, where the victory rally will take place.

People were seen wearing masks of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray as they waited outside the victory rally's venue. Besides, a packed hall awaits the two cousins.

A packed hall ahead of the victory rally(Hindustan Times)

While the auditorium can only host 8,000 people, far more are expected to show up, eader from Sena (UBT) earlier told Hindustan Times.

The event, to be anchored by Marathi director-producer Ajit Bhure, can also be seen on LED screens, an option provided in case the crowd grows.

MNS and Uddhav Sena members gathered in large numbers with banners and posters, chanting slogans ahead of the rally. They were also seen holding up "Aahmchi odakh Marathi (our identity is Marathi" placards.

Several party leaders also described the victory rally as a "historic moment", saying the brothers would come together and guide the 'Marathi Manus'.

"It is like a festival for all of us in Maharashtra that two prominent leaders of the Thackeray family, who separated due to their political ideologies, are finally coming together to share a stage after 20 years," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

A man holds up a placard outside the victory rally venue in Worli. (Hindustan Times)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar earlier said, “Though the rally is for the cause of Marathi, it could be the beginning of a renewed alliance between the cousins ahead of the local body polls.”

Senior leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS were assigned to oversee the planning and arrangements of the victory rally.