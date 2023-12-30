close_game
News / India News / Uddhav says he does not need an invitation to go to Ram Temple: 'Those who pulled Babri Masjid down…'

Uddhav says he does not need an invitation to go to Ram Temple: 'Those who pulled Babri Masjid down…'

ByHT News Desk
Dec 30, 2023 04:26 PM IST

Uddhav Thackeray said he can visit Ram Temple anytime he wants and the construction of the temple is an issue of pride to him.

Amid political tussle over former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray not being invited to the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple to be held on January 22, Uddhav on Saturday said he does not need an invitation. "Ram Lalla is mine too. I can go anytime I wish. I can go now, I can go tomorrow. When I became the chief minister, I went to Ayodhya. I visited Ayodhya before that also. Yes, I have not received any invitation and I don't need one. I just have one request that this event should not be made a political one," Uddhhav said. While Uddhav has not been invited, Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, has been invited to the event.

Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday commented on not being invited to Ram Temple inauguration event on January 22. (PTI)
"Those who pulled the Babri Masjid down are not there today. Maybe a handful of them are. Some people may have gone on a school picnic because they were of that age at that time," Uddhav said in a swipe at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as Fadnavis mentioned several times that he participated in kar seva and got imprisoned.

The invitation to the grand event has triggered political bickering as the temple management intended to keep the invitee list small. State chief ministers and governors have not been invited, but all chiefs of all national political parties have been reportedly invited. Whether to keep the invitation or not has spelt a bigger dilemma for opposition parties. Congress has not yet taken any official stand on whether party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will attend the event.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said he would not keep the invitation as the party believes that religion is a personal choice and should not be converted into "an instrument for political gain".

