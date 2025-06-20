Uddhav Thackeray attacks BJP; Eknath Shinde hits back, accuses him of ‘abandoning’ Hindutva

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday accused the BJP of attempting to derail a potential alliance between his party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray. The remarks drew a sharp response from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who hit back by accusing Uddhav of “abandoning” Hindutva. Both Uddhav and Shinde held separate rallies to mark the Shiv Sena’s foundation day, which was established by Uddhav’s father Bal Thackeray in 1966.

Uddhav was speaking at his party’s 59th foundation day rally in Mumbai and used one of his frequent barbs, referring to the Shinde-led faction as “gaddars” (traitors) for breaking away from him three years ago and aligning with the BJP.

Both Uddhav and Shinde held separate rallies to mark the Shiv Sena’s foundation day, which was established by Uddhav’s father Bal Thackeray in 1966, news agency PTI reported. The Shinde-led Sena celebrated at NSCI Dome in Worli, while the UBT faction gathered at Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion.

Uddhav alleged that behind-the-scenes efforts were underway to block unity among “Marathi parties,” saying that meetings were being held at hotels—an apparent reference to Raj Thackeray’s recent interaction with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

"What people want will happen. We will see how it is to be done. The BJP and Shinde Sena do not want Marathi parties to unite. If you try to finish the Thackeray brand, we will finish off the BJP,” Uddhav said.

Imposition of Hindi in the state will not be allowed at any cost: Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray said that any attempts to impose Hindi in the state would be strongly opposed. “The imposition of Hindi in the state will not be allowed at any cost. The BJP wants to create a divide among Marathi and Hindi-speakers on the eve of civic polls,” he said, expressing confidence that his party would retain control of Mumbai’s civic body.

Criticising the BJP-led Mahayuti’s poll manifesto, which included promises such as monthly assistance of ₹2,100 for women under the Laadki Bahin scheme and loan waivers for farmers, Thackeray said the BJP had failed to deliver on those commitments after the assembly polls.

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging inconsistency in his stance towards the opposition. “When the opposition contested the Lok Sabha polls by forming the INDIA group, PM Narendra Modi compared the opposition bloc to the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen,” Thackeray said, adding, “after Operation Sindoor, Modi sent MPs of the same opposition bloc all over the world to present India's stand.”

Thackeray further alleged hypocrisy in the BJP’s anti-corruption stand. “The BJP maligns opposition leaders with corruption charges, and then inducts them into the party,” he said. He urged BJP loyalists to speak out against this trend: “If ‘original’ BJP workers have any self-respect, they should oppose the entry of people, whom they had accused of corruption in the past, in their party.”

Eknath Shinde responds

Responding to Uddhav Thackeray’s criticism, Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde accused him of being power-hungry and said that’s why he was now seeking an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Shinde asserted that his faction continues to operate according to the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Shinde also pointed out that in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, the UBT faction failed to secure even one-third of the votes that his Shiv Sena received. “Whatever votes they got was because of the Congress as the real Shiv Sena voters have bid them good bye,” he said.

He further said, “Balasaheb Thackeray opposed Congress, but those desperate for power aligned with that party as they are desperate for power. UBT has betrayed the Marathi people, Shiv Sena voters and have abandoned Hindutva.”

Shinde didn’t hold back on his personal attacks, saying, “I have never seen a betrayer like Uddhav Thackeray who changes colours like a chameleon.” He reaffirmed his commitment to Hindutva, saying, “I will never compromise on Hindutva for power.”

Challenging Thackeray’s political alliances, Shinde asked, “Why do you hesitate to call Balasaheb as Hindu Hriday Samrat? You join hands with those who abuse Modi and (Amit) Shah who fulfilled Balasaheb’s dream of Ram temple and abolishing Article 370. Why do you sit with those who abuse Savarkar and Hindu religion?”

Shinde also accused Thackeray of harming national interests: “Are you Indian or are you a Pakistani agent? Pakistan uses your statements against India,” he said, directly addressing Thackeray.

He took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well, saying, “Rahul Gandhi has become a hero in Pakistan but is a zero in India.”

Mocking the UBT faction’s claim to Shiv Sena’s legacy, Shinde said, “How can a group formed on October 10, 2022, celebrate the Shiv Sena's 59th foundation day?”