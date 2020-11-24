Uddhav Thackeray requests PM Modi to instruct politicians not to hold protests amid pandemic

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 18:27 IST

Expressing concern over large gatherings amid the second Covid-19 wave, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday requested Prime minister Narendra Modi to instruct politicians to refrain from organising protests.

Thackeray brought up the issue of political protests in a meeting of the Prime Minister with chief ministers of various states over the coronavirus situation.

During the meeting, Thackeray said that few politicians are playing with the lives of the people and organising protests amid the second wave of Covid-19 and requested PM Modi to intervene in this matter and instruct those political parties to follow Covid-19 protocols.

He also informed the Prime Minister that the state has formed a task force to ensure timely distribution of coronavirus vaccine and executing the vaccination programme.

Besides Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are among those present at the meeting, being held via video conferencing.

Maharashtra continues to be on the top in the list of worst-Covid affected states with 82,915 active cases and 3,172 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. 1,79,237 people have recovered from the disease in the state.