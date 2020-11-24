e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uddhav Thackeray requests PM Modi to instruct politicians not to hold protests amid pandemic

Uddhav Thackeray requests PM Modi to instruct politicians not to hold protests amid pandemic

Thackeray brought up the issue of political protests in a meeting of the Prime Minister with chief ministers of various states over the coronavirus situation.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 18:27 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
Expressing concern over large gatherings amid the second Covid-19 wave, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday requested Prime minister Narendra Modi to instruct politicians to refrain from organising protests during a meeting of the Prime Minister with chief ministers of various states over the coronavirus situation.
Expressing concern over large gatherings amid the second Covid-19 wave, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday requested Prime minister Narendra Modi to instruct politicians to refrain from organising protests during a meeting of the Prime Minister with chief ministers of various states over the coronavirus situation.(ANI)
         

Expressing concern over large gatherings amid the second Covid-19 wave, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday requested Prime minister Narendra Modi to instruct politicians to refrain from organising protests.

Thackeray brought up the issue of political protests in a meeting of the Prime Minister with chief ministers of various states over the coronavirus situation.

During the meeting, Thackeray said that few politicians are playing with the lives of the people and organising protests amid the second wave of Covid-19 and requested PM Modi to intervene in this matter and instruct those political parties to follow Covid-19 protocols.

He also informed the Prime Minister that the state has formed a task force to ensure timely distribution of coronavirus vaccine and executing the vaccination programme.

Read more | PM asks states to share Covid-19 strategy, focus on bringing positivity rate down: 10 points

Besides Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are among those present at the meeting, being held via video conferencing.

Maharashtra continues to be on the top in the list of worst-Covid affected states with 82,915 active cases and 3,172 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. 1,79,237 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

tags
top news
Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
China likely inducting more fighter jets amid India standoff
China likely inducting more fighter jets amid India standoff
Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana, sister
Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana, sister
‘Still annoys me that we lost Test series to India’
‘Still annoys me that we lost Test series to India’
‘Is Amit Shah sleeping?’ Owaisi counters BJP’s ‘Rohingyas in voter list’ charge
‘Is Amit Shah sleeping?’ Owaisi counters BJP’s ‘Rohingyas in voter list’ charge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In