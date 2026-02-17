Former Comminist Party of India (Marxist) member and personal assistant to late Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan, A Suresh is likely to be fielded as the United Democratic Front (UDF) nominee in Malampuzha constituency in Palakkad district in the upcoming assembly election, people aware of the matter said. UDF fieldsCPI(M) veteran’s PA as candidate in Malampuzha

Suresh confirmed discussions with the UDF leadership about the likelihood of his candidacy in Malampuzha, a Left fortress represented by Achuthanandan between 2001 and 2021.

He said that he would join the ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’ being currently led by leader of the opposition VD Satheesan in Palakkad on February 17, Tuesday.

“They held discussions with me about potential candidacy in the elections. I have not given them an answer yet,” Suresh told local media.

“Top Congress leaders invited me to participate in the ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’ during its journey in Palakkad. I have accepted their invitation,” he said.

Suresh, along with two others, was expelled from the CPI(M) 13 years ago for allegedly leaking internal party documents to the media. Though he filed requests for reinstatement in the CPI(M), they were denied. Suresh functioned as a PA to Achuthanandan for 15 years, including the latter’s entire stint as chief minister.

If Suresh’s nomination is cleared by the Congress leadership, he is likely to be fielded as an independent candidate backed by UDF. The Congress will be hoping to tap into feelings of sympathy for Suresh among CPI(M) workers and sympathisers in Malampuzha, a constituency where the Congress ended third in 2016 and 2021 behind the CPI(M) and the BJP.