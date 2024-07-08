Udhayanidhi Stalin calls for BJP ally PMK's defeat in Vikravandi bypoll, cites NEET row

Tamil Nadu minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday appealed to the people of Vikravandi constituency to defeat Pattali Makkal Katchi, an ally of Bharatiya Janata Party, by evoking the NEET-UG issue and the BJP's stand on the matter. Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "You all have already decided to vote for the DMK... It is the DMK which raised its voice against the NEET exam and now the leaders of the northern states have started opposing it. It is the BJP which is against it (ANI)

Earlier on June 28, Tamil Nadu assembly unanimously had passed a resolution to abolish NEET at the national level.

The Vikravandi constituency was left vacant after the death of DMK MLA N Pugazhendhi died due to illness on April 6.

The contest is expected to be between the DMK candidate Anniyur Siva and PMK candidate and party vice-president C Anbumani.

Both parties have fielded candidates from the Vanniyar community which is the majority here followed by dalits, reported TOI.

AIADMK had decided to boycott the elections alleging that the current state government will misuse its powers to turn the polls into their favour. AIADMK chief Edappadi Palanisamy said “DMK ministers, cadres will misuse the power of a ruling party, they will also unleash violence and lawlessness and not allow people to vote independently,” reported HT.

While DMK expects to continue its dream run in the state after a clean sweep of winning 39 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the recent hooch tragedy in the neighbouring district of Kallakurichi may throw wrench into DMK's plans. The illicit liquor tragedy claimed 65 lives and caused multiple protests in the state legislative assembly.

