UGC, AICTE warn students against online PhD programmes offered by EdTech platforms

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) on Friday issued a joint advisory against online PhD programmes offered by educational technology (EdTech) companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions.

According to a public notice issued by these controllers of higher and technical education, these online PhD programmes are not recognised as per their guidelines. “In order to maintain the standards for awarding PhD degrees, the UGC has notified the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, PhD degrees) Regulation 2016. It is mandatory for all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to follow UGC Regulations and its amendments for awarding PhD degrees,” the notice stated.

Asking students not to be misled by advertisements these online PhD programmes, the notice further said: “Such online PhD programmes are not recognised by the UGC. Aspiring students and the public at large, are requested to verify the authenticity of PhD programmes as per UGC Regulations 2016 before taking admission.”

Officials at the UGC and AICTE said the notification was issued as several cases of students taking admissions in these courses had come to the fore recently.

“Therefore, a fresh notification has been issued to apprise students that neither UGC or AICTE recognise online PhD courses,” said a senior official at AICTE.

Earlier this year, both regulators issued a joint notice asking recognised universities and institutions to refrain from offering courses in distance learning and online modes in association with EdTech companies, saying no “franchise” agreement is permissible according to norms put in place in April.

The UGC has also barred students pursuing PhD programmes from pursuing two academic degrees simultaneously under its new regulation. Students from all other courses, including diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, will be able to pursue two academic programmes, either in physical mode or open or distance mode, under guidelines issued in April.