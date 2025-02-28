UGC issues draft norms to promote equity in varsities

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday issued draft guidelines for the establishment of equal opportunity centre (EOC) in higher education institutions (HEIs) to oversee effective implementation of policies and programmes to eradicate discrimination. The development comes after the Supreme Court on January 3 directed the higher education regulator to notify within six weeks new regulations to combat caste-based discrimination and suicides in higher education institutions. (HT PHOTO)

The development comes after the Supreme Court on January 3 directed the higher education regulator to notify within six weeks new regulations to combat caste-based discrimination and suicides in higher education institutions. The directive from the apex court came during the hearing of a 2019 petition filed by Radhika Vemula and Abeda Salim Tadvi, mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who died by suicide in 2016 over alleged caste-based discrimination.

The objective behind the move is to eradicate discrimination on the basis of religion, race, gender, place of birth, and caste, especially against the members of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), socially and educationally backward classes, economically weaker sections (EWS), or any of them, and to promote full equity and inclusion among the stakeholders in HEIs. UGC will accept feedback on the draft guidelines from stakeholders till March 28.

UGC in its draft norms have asked all HEIs to establish EOC to provide guidance and counselling concerning academic, financial, social, and other matters, and to enhance the diversity within the campus.

According to draft norms, the head of the institution will nominate a permanent professor as the EOC coordinator who will also serve as member secretary and coordinate with civil society, local media, police, district administration, non-government organizations working in the field, faculty members, staff, and parents to realise the objective of these regulations.

EOC will have a 10-member equity committee constituted by the head of the institution to manage the functioning of the centre and to inquire into discrimination complaints. The committee will be chaired by the head of the institution (ex-officio) and include four senior faculty members, two civil society representatives, and two student special invitees based on merit, sports, or co-curricular achievements. The committee will have at least one woman and one member each from SC and ST categories. The chairperson and members will serve a two-year term, while special invitees will have a one-year term, the draft norms said.

According to the draft norms, each HEI will have to establish “equity squads” to monitor and prevent discrimination on campus, with mobile teams visiting vulnerable spots and reporting to the EOC coordinator. Every unit, department, faculty, school, hostel, library, or facility have to appoint an “equity ambassador” to promote equity, implement programs, and report violations promptly. Each HEI must set up a 24/7 “equity helpline” to assist stakeholders facing discrimination. The helpline will ensure confidentiality for informants upon request, the draft said.

UGC in its draft norms has asked HEIs to make available the regulations and the equity helpline on their websites.

An aggrieved person may report discrimination via an online portal or the Equity Helpline, which will refer cases involving penal laws to the police. The equity committee must convene within 24 hours to take action and submit its report to the institution head within 15 working days, with a copy sent to the complainant. If the complaint is against the Head, the EOC coordinator will chair the committee, and the report will be sent to the next higher authority. False discrimination complaints may result in a fine set by the equity committee, UGC said.

Non-compliance with these regulations after publication in the official gazette may lead to an UGC enquiry committee investigation. If violations are confirmed, the HEI may face penalties, including debarment from UGC schemes, degree programs, online courses, or removal from the UGC list, the draft norms said.