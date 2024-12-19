UGC prepares guidelines for skill-based courses in higher education institutes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared guidelines for the introduction of skill-based courses and micro-credentials in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) aiming to equip students with practical and industry-relevant skills along with academic knowledge for securing jobs. The guidelines containing standard operating procedure (SOP) for implementation of skill-based courses. (File photo)

The guidelines approved by the commission in its meeting on November 13 has suggested inclusion of emerging fields like data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), digital marketing which will be embedded with various academic programmes to enhance employability of students.

The guidelines containing standard operating procedure (SOP) for implementation of skill-based courses and micro-credentials in HEIs will soon be notified on UGC portal for public feedback and suggestions.

“Introducing skill-based courses and micro-credentials enables our students to acquire competencies in emerging fields, from artificial intelligence and data analytics to sustainable practices and digital marketing. By integrating these courses into the academic framework, we bridge the gap between traditional education and the dynamic demands of industry,” said UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

“By embedding these courses within academic programs, we equip students with in-demand skills and practical expertise in areas like data science, AI, and sustainable practices, directly aligning education with industry needs”, he said.

The new UGC guidelines are in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 provisions.

NEP 2020, launched on July 29 the same year, aims to transform India’s education system, aligning it with future needs while staying rooted in Indian values.

Replacing the 1986 policy, it introduces significant reforms across all levels of education, from schools to higher education.

UGC has embedded the National Credit Framework (NCrF) within these guidelines to ensure that students can gain credits across academic, skill, and experiential domains as they progress.

Under the new UGC guidelines, all universities can now offer skill-based courses.

According to the National Credit Framework (NCrF), general universities may allow students to accumulate up to 50% of the total credits required for a degree through skill-based courses or micro-credentials. For Skill Universities, the permissible credit limit for such courses is set at 60% of the total credits. In exceptional cases, this limit can be extended to 70%, subject to prior approval from the UGC or the appropriate regulatory authority.

“This credit flexibility empowers students to customize their educational journeys, exploring diverse fields that enhance their employability and personal growth,” Kumar said.

The multinational corporations (MNCs) desirous of offering skill-based courses in the HEIs can also seek UGC’s approval, the guidelines stated.

The new UGC guidelines are also aiming to strengthen partnerships between HEIs and industries for curriculum development, internships and job placements and enhancing the employability of graduates.