UGC to appeal for roll-back of faculty reservation system

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) to rollback a new system introduced by for the appointment of faculty in universities treating the department as a unit amidst fears that it would impact the representation of SC/ST candidates.

It is learnt that the ministry has been advised by an inter-ministerial committee that was formed by it to study all aspects of the issue. “The committee has examined the issue and has advised the government to file an SLP. The UGC will file it soon,” said a senior HRD official.

The government had asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to make a department-wise roster of teacher vacancies reserved for scheduled caste, and scheduled candidates, instead of the current norm of having an institution-wise table. Experts had claimed that the directive will have an impact on how jobs in these roles are reserved for people from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes.

UGC had issued an order on March 5, asking universities to prepare a fresh roster within a month’s time. The human resource development (HRD) ministry officials had earlier maintained that they had given those directions to the UGC based on a court judgment. HT had reported the issue on March 3.

The issue had gained significance with the Social justice and empowerment minister, Thawar Chand Gehlot, asking the HRD minister, Prakash Javadekar, to rollback the new quota system for the appointment of faculty in universities. In an interview to Hindustan Times on Wednesday Javadekar had maintained that in his personal opinion the newly introduced quota system should be rolled back as it could impact SC/ST representation. “But that’s my personal opinion,” he said.

Earlier this month, the HRD too had formed an inter-ministerial committee to review the new reservation system for the appointment of faculty in universities based on the recommendations of parliamentary standing committee on the welfare of SCs and STs.

The UGC’s order, which followed an Allahabad high court directive that was upheld by the Supreme Court, rules that to calculate quotas for SCs and STs, every department of a university be considered a separate unit. At present, the entire university is treated as a single unit.