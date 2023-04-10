Home / India News / UIDAI, IIT-B to develop touchless biometric capture system | 5 points

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 10, 2023 07:45 PM IST

People will be able to use the facility anytime, and from anywhere, the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B), under which they will develop a touchless biometric capture system that people will be able to use anytime, anywhere.

Representational Image

The Ministry of Electronics and IT announced the initiative in a statement on Monday.

Here is all you need to know about the facility:

(1.) Once developed and operational, the system will allow fingerprint authentication from home, and is expected to capture multiple fingerprints in one go.

(2.) It will achieve this by using a combination of signal/image processing and machine learning/deep learning, with mobile phones.

(3.) The facility will be available in addition to the existing facilities under the Aadhaar ecosystem.

(4.) The project will be developed by UIDAI in collaboration with IIT-B's National Centre of Excellence in Technology for Internal Security (NCETIS).

(5.) NCETIS, in turn, is a is a joint initiative by IIT Bombay and the Ministry of Electronics and IT, under the latter's flagship Digital India scheme.

