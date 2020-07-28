UK, India to collaborate in anti-microbial resistance research worth 8 million pounds

india

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 07:06 IST

The United Kingdom and India are deepening their existing scientific research collaboration with five new projects worth eight million pounds to tackle anti-microbial resistance (AMR) that could lead to important advances in the global fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria and genes.

The funding awards were announced by Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, ahead of a virtual visit to India on July 28, according to a statement from British High Commission here.

India is a major producer of antimicrobials in the pharmaceutical industry global supply chain, and the research projects aim to develop a better understanding of how waste from antimicrobial manufacturing could be inadvertently fuelling AMR.

Subject to clearances, the five projects are planned for September this year. The UK is contributing four million pounds from the UK Research and Innovation Fund for International Collaboration, and India is matching this with its own resources. In total, eight million pounds will be used to fund the research, said the statement.

Ahmad said, “The UK has already partnered with India’s Serum Institute to manufacture the vaccine for COVID-19, if clinical trials are successful, with plans to distribute to a billion people across the developing world. But there is more we can do together to tackle urgent global health issues in the world. Our thriving research and innovation partnerships will benefit people in the UK and India, and beyond.”

Sir Philip Barton, High Commissioner to India, said, “The UK is India’s second-biggest research partner, with joint research expected to be worth 400 million pounds by next year. This huge investment enables us to work closely together on global health challenges such as the search for a COVID-19 vaccine.”

“Today’s announcement is another demonstration of our excellent research relationship and will strengthen the important fight against anti-microbial resistance,” he added.

Ahmad will chair a virtual roundtable with senior Indian and UK-based stakeholders on cold-chain technologies that are critical for the effective transport of vaccines, ensuring they successfully reach their final destination, according to the statement.

Other elements of the minister’s visit include meeting with Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, to discuss a number of subjects including multilateral cooperation, a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, discussions with regional governments and others on opportunities in wind power and a virtual tour of a UK funded solar plant in Rajasthan.