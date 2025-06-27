UK says F-35 jet stranded in Kerala to be moved to local airport facility for repairs

New Delhi: The UK said on Friday that a F-35B stealth combat jet of the Royal Navy, which has been stranded at Kerela’s Thiruvananthapuram airport since June 14, will be moved to the local maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for repairs. The F-35B jet subsequently developed a hydraulic failure that prevented it from taking off. (ANI)

Several attempts to fix the £85-million jet have been unsuccessful and it has been on the tarmac since it made an emergency landing after reporting low fuel levels. The bad weather at the time prevented the jet from returning to the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, which was 100 nautical miles off the Kerala coast.

The F-35B jet subsequently developed a hydraulic failure that prevented it from taking off. A British high commission spokesperson said the F-35B jet is awaiting repairs at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport after developing an “engineering issue”.

“The UK has accepted an offer to move the aircraft to the maintenance repair and overhaul facility at the airport. The aircraft will be moved to the hangar once UK engineering teams arrive with specialist equipment, thereby ensuring there is minimal disruption to scheduled maintenance of other aircraft,” the spokesperson said.

The jet will return to service once repairs and safety checks have been completed, the spokesperson said.

“Ground teams continue to work closely with Indian authorities to ensure safety and security precautions are observed. We thank the Indian authorities and Thiruvananthapuram international airport for their continued support,” the spokesperson added.

People familiar with the matter declined to provide details on repair and maintenance matters or private discussions between the UK and Indian governments on the matter.

The F-35B jet is part of the carrier strike group accompanying the HMS Prince of Wales. The Indian Air Force (IAF) facilitated the safe landing of the jet on June 14 and later provided refuelling and logistical support.

Royal Navy technicians from the carrier strike group unsuccessfully attempted to repair the F-35B jet, which is now parked at a bay designated for VIP aircraft and is being guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).