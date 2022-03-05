Home / India News / Ukraine crisis: Modi reviews evacuation operations in another high-level meet
External affairs minister S Jaishankar, minister of commerce & industry Piyush Goyal, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, national security advisor Ajit Doval were among those present at the meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar, foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla, national security advisor Ajit Doval and others to discuss the ongoing evacuation drive of Indians and the situation in conflict-hit Ukraine, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the process of evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, minister of commerce & industry Piyush Goyal, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, national security advisor Ajit Doval and other senior officials.

 

According to officials familiar with the matter, the Prime Minister was briefed on the evacuation drive from various cities near Ukraine via special flights.

Modi said the evacuation drive must continue with greater pace, the officials said, seeking anonymity.

The Centre has ramped up efforts to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine amid heightened tensions with Russia. According to the civil aviation ministry, more than 9,364 Indians have been evacuated by 43 special civilian flights so far.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister, at a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, said India is working round the clock to ensure the safety and evacuation of its citizens.

“India is working day and night to bring back every citizen, our students, trapped in the war. We have brought thousands of children safely from Ukraine by running ‘Operation Ganga’,” he said.

