Ukraine war: Indian embassy, shifted to Poland, says it continues to function

In its latest advisory, India’s embassy to Ukraine informed on Friday it continues to function, as it provided contact details for those who wish to reach out for assistance.

“Dear Indians in Ukraine, Embassy of India continues to function and can be contacted through email: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.inand the following 24*7 helpline numbers on WhatsApp for assistance: +380933559958, +919205209802 and +917428022564,” it said in a statement on its Twitter handle.

The Indian embassy was relocated to Polish capital Warsaw, on a temporary basis, on March 13, due to what the Ministry of external affairs (MEA) said was a ‘rapidly deteriorating security situation’ in the east European country. Prior to being moved to Warsaw, the embassy had already been shifted from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to Lviv, which is some 70 kilometres from the Polish border.

The fresh advisory came a day after the MEA said that though around 22,500 Indians had arrived from Ukraine, including those on special evacuation flights from its neighbouring countries, around 50 are still believed to be in that country. Among them, as many as 15-20 people want to leave, said Arindam Bagchi, the ministry's spokesperson.

India had launched Operation Ganga to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, with President Vladimir Putin describing the offensive as a ‘special military operation.’ The operation entered day 23 today.