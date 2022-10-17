Home / India News / UN chief begins 3-day visit to India on Tuesday. This is his agenda

UN chief begins 3-day visit to India on Tuesday. This is his agenda

The ministry of external affairs said United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres will commence his India visit by paying tribute 'to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai'.

On the final day of his visit, Guterres will be in Kevadiya in poll-bound Gujarat.(AP file photo)
United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres is to make a three-day visit to India starting Tuesday. This will be his first since he began his second term in January.

He will then address the Indian Institute of Technology on 'India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation'.

Guterres will also hold bilateral discussions with external affairs minister S Jaishankar on 'issues of global concern (and) steps to deepen India's engagement with the UN, including through India's upcoming Presidency of the G20 and reformed multilateralism'.

On the final day of his visit, Guterres will be in Kevadiya in poll-bound Gujarat, where he will join prime minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo and tagline.

While in Kevadiya, Guterres will also pay floral tribute at the Statue of Unity and visit the country's first solar powered village in Modhera. "UNSG will also be visiting the Sun Temple in Modhera, before departing for his onward destination,” the ministry said.

The UN chief's visit to India comes as the country hosts two meetings of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee - in Delhi and Mumbai on October 28 and 29.

un chief antonio guterres pm modi
