UN release 1st tranche of annual contribution to UNRWA for Palestinian refugees

NEW DELHI: India on Monday announced it has released $2.5 million out of its annual contribution of $5 for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees. A wounded Palestinian child being treated after the Israeli bombardment of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees run school, turned shelter, where internally displaced Palestinians are living (AFP)

This is the first tranche of the aid for 2024-25, and India has, over the years, provided financial support of $35 million for the UN agency till 2023-24, said a statement from India’s representative office at Ramallah in the West Bank.

This aid has supported UNRWA’s core programmes and services, including education, healthcare, relief and social services provided to Palestinian refugees, the statement said.

During the UNRWA pledging conference held in New York, India announced that in addition to its financial assistance, it will provide medicines to the agency based on its specific request. India also reiterated its call for “safe, timely and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine”, the statement added.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, India has called for the immediate cessation of hostilities and resumption of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people in Gaza and reiterated its backing for a two-state solution.