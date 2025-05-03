Menu Explore
Unattended bag found at New Delhi railway station, bomb squad rushed to site

PTI |
May 03, 2025 10:32 AM IST

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said a fire tender was also sent to the spot. Nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.

An unattended bag was found at a gate of New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday and bomb disposal and dog squads were rushed to the site, officials said.

Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding an unattended bag lying at gate number 8 of the station.(Representative/Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding an unattended bag lying at gate number 8 of the station.(Representative/Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said a fire tender was also sent to the spot. Nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.

A DFS official said a call was received at 7.55 am regarding an unattended bag lying at gate number 8 of the station, he said.

"This raised suspicions and we rushed a fire tender to the site," the official said.

As of now nothing suspicious has been found and a search operation is ongoing, he said, adding that bomb disposal squads and dog squads are present at the site.

