Unattended bag found at New Delhi railway station, bomb squad rushed to site
May 03, 2025 10:32 AM IST
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said a fire tender was also sent to the spot. Nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.
An unattended bag was found at a gate of New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday and bomb disposal and dog squads were rushed to the site, officials said.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said a fire tender was also sent to the spot. Nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.
A DFS official said a call was received at 7.55 am regarding an unattended bag lying at gate number 8 of the station, he said.
"This raised suspicions and we rushed a fire tender to the site," the official said.
As of now nothing suspicious has been found and a search operation is ongoing, he said, adding that bomb disposal squads and dog squads are present at the site.
News / India News /
Unattended bag found at New Delhi railway station, bomb squad rushed to site