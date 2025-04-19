Unaware Bengaluru man disposes bag with stillborn; rape case surfaces: Report

A helpful gesture for a neighbour turned out to be a nightmare for a man in Bengaluru after he landed in police custody for tossing out a bag containing a stillborn baby. The Yelahanka Police said they were alerted about the recovery of a male baby in a plastic bag

According to a report by The Times of India, the man told police he had just responded to a girl's request to dispose of the trash bag and had no idea what was there in it. After the cops knocked on the door of the neighbour, she confessed to be the mother of the stillborn child.

According to the report, the girl was a vegetable vendor and fell in love with an autorickshaw driver who was living in the same area. She got pregnant from the relationship but hid it from her parents, who were labourers.

After she experienced pain in the eighth month of her pregnancy, the girl delivered the child at her home with the help of a friend. But the baby died during childbirth. According to the TOI report, she packed the baby in the bag and requested the unsuspecting neighbour to toss it.

The Yelahanka Police told the website they were alerted about the recovery of a male baby in a plastic bag. The man was tracked down from the CCTV footage of the area. After the events became clear, he was allowed to go home.

Based on the 17-year-old girl's statement, the police arrested her lover for raping and impregnating a minor.

In another development, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has awarded life sentence to a 45-year-old man for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The court delivered the verdict within 20 days of hearing the case, PTI reported.

An FIR was filed at Police Station Nihal Vihar in February 2025. This case was instituted on March 28, 2025. The judgment was passed on April 15, and the court sentenced the convict the very next day.