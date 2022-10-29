UNCTC's Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance towards terrorism. Key takeaways

The United Nations Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (UNCTC) on Saturday unanimously adopted the Delhi Declaration, calling on all member-states to ensure zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The declaration was adopted at the UNCTC's Emerging Tech special meeting held in Delhi. The global body expressed concerns over the increasing use of Internet and other information and communications technologies, including social media platforms, for terrorist purposes.

Some of the takeaways of the declaration are as follows:

- Terrorism in all forms and manifestations is one of the most serious threats. Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivations, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.

- Zero tolerance towards terrorism through full and effective implementation of UN Security Council resolutions. Member states to fulfil their obligations enshrined in relevant international counter terrorism conventions.

- Member states obligated to prevent and suppress financing of terrorist acts and to refrain from providing support to entities or persons involved in such acts, including by suppressing recruitment of members of terrorist groups, consistent with international laws, and eliminating the supply of weapons to terrorists.

- Terrorists' opportunity to access safe havens continues to be a significant concern. All member states must cooperate fully in the fight against terrorism to identify safe havens, deny terrorists' access to them and bring to justice, in accordance with domestic and international laws, any person who supports, facilitates, participates or attempts to participate in the financing, planning, preparation or commission of terrorist acts, including by providing safe havens.

India is hosting the two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council and is being held under India's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC).

