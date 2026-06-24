Under construction warehouse collapses in Bengal's Taratala; 10 rescued, many feared trapped

A three-storey under-construction warehouse in the Taratala area of West Kolkata, West Bengal, collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, trapping several people beneath the rubble. Massive chunks of iron beams and concrete crumbled during the construction, where several workers were engaged. (ANI video grab)

10 people have so far been rescued and taken to the nearest hospital, PTI news agency cited Kolkata Police official as saying.

"The roof of the warehouse located on the Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in the Taratala area collapsed around noon. Our officers have reached the spot. Some people were working at the site at the time of the incident. We fear that quite a few people may be trapped under the debris," the officer quoted by the news agency said.

Eyewitnesses say heard trapped victims cry for help Massive chunks of iron beams and concrete crumbled during the construction, where several workers were engaged. Eyewitnesses at the site said that they heard trapped victims crying for help from beneath the debris.

"Construction activities were taking place on the ground floor while the RCC structure for the first and second floors had been completed. The entire structure has come crashing down," an eyewitness told PTI.

According to a fire department official quoted in the report, the roof of the three-storey under-construction warehouse collapsed during casting work. He also alleged that substandard materials were being used in the construction of the warehouse.