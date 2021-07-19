'Under house arrest', claims Revanth Reddy who accused TRS govt of corruption

The chief of Telangana unit of the Congress party has claimed that he has been put under house arrest by the state government. A Revanth Reddy said that police was deployed near his house on Monday because he planned to highlight corruption in the Kokapet land auction held on July 15.

"I was ready to go to Parliament but state government deployed police to place me under house arrest. It happened because state government sold some properties, over 50 acre of land, to some of their relatives, party leaders and IAS officers at undervalue," Reddy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Reddy, Congress Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri, had alleged that there were irregularities to the tune of ₹1,000 crore in the e-auction of lands in Kokapet.

"I had warned the state government that I'll give complaint to PM, home minister and CBI Director in Delhi over this and raise the issue in Parliament. If we raise voices against state government's loot, they book us, arrest us and place us under house arrest. We'll fight against it," he further said.

Reddy said he will keep not be scared and keep raising the issue of corruption in K Chandrashekhar Rao government.

"Fearing I will take up the Kokapet lands sale scam in the parliament,Police at the instance of CM and DGP prevented me from attending the parliament session.This is violation of my parliamentary privileges as an MP. No matter what @inctelangana will bring truth to light," Reddy said on Twitter.

— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) July 19, 2021





He also urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to intervene and restore the parliamentary privileges of a member of parliament.

The Telangana Congress had planned dharna at Kokapet on Monday over the land auctions. The police said that they were placed under house arrest to maintain law and order, according to news agency PTI.

The ruling TRS has rejected the allegations made by Revanth Reddy and said the process was transparent.