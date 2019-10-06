e-paper
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as DRDO scientist to marry PhD student

Accusing her husband of making false complaints regarding his employment and marital status, the complainant has said that forged ID cards were used to lure her into relationships.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 07:41 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The complainant is a PhD student and got married to Jitender Singh, who introduced himself as a scientist in DRDO.
The complainant is a PhD student and got married to Jitender Singh, who introduced himself as a scientist in DRDO.(AFP/Photo for representation)
         

A Delhi based woman has filed a police complaint claiming that she was duped by a person who impersonated as a DRDO scientist and got married to her while hiding his already married status and making fake claims of employability.

Accusing her husband of making false complaints regarding his employment and marital status, the complainant has said that forged ID cards were used to lure her into relationships.

The complainant is a PhD student and got married to Jitender Singh, who introduced himself as a scientist in DRDO. Soon after marriage she found out that Singh was unemployed, already married and had cheated her while convincing for marriage.

On discovering the alleged fraud, she approached the police and got a complaint registered.

“On the complaint of a woman (name withheld), an FIR has been registered in Dwarka North police station under section 419 (Cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 494 (Marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) of the Indian Penal Code,” Anto Alphonse, DCP Dwarka said.

The attempts to nab the accused are underway. Police is further investigating the case.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 07:04 IST

