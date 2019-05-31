Today in New Delhi, India
May 31, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Unemployment rate, highest in 45 years, touches 6.1%

The data released by the labour ministry on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge, showed 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth being jobless, while the percentage for the rural was 5.3 per cent.

india Updated: May 31, 2019 18:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
modi 2.0,unemployment rate,council of ministers
Data released by the labour ministry on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge, showed 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth being jobless. In this picture, unemployed youths waiting to get registration for interview during the mega placement drive organised on the eve of "Skill Summit -2018" organised by state government in Ranchi.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Confirming unemployment rate projected in a pre-election leaked report, the government Friday said joblessness in the country was 6.1 per cent of total labour force during 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

Also Read| GDP growth slips to 5.8% in March quarter

The data released by the labour ministry on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge, showed 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth being jobless, while the percentage for the rural was 5.3 per cent.

The joblessness among male on all India basis was 6.2 per cent, while it was 5.7 per cent in case of females.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 31, 2019 18:16 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics