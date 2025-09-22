'Unfortunate': Supreme Court slams 'piecemeal' info leaked after Air India crash

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear a petition seeking an independent probe into the tragic Air India plane crash that killed 260 people. On June 12, an Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad (File Photo)

The top court issued notices to the Centre and other relevant authorities in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding an independent, fair, and swift investigation into the crash.

The plea filed by the NGO Safety Matters Foundation has flagged certain issues with the preliminary report released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation over the air crash.

The said petition challenged the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on July 12, alleging that it violated the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, which mandate full disclosure of factual data gathered in the early stages of an inquiry.

The petitioners also argue that the report prematurely attributes the plane crash to alleged pilot error while overlooking documented systemic and technical irregularities.

Additionally, the plea also alleges that the preliminary report fails to incorporate or even acknowledge the testimony of the sole surviving passenger, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old businessman from Leicester.

On June 12, an Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad while en route to London Gatwick, killing 241 people, including 230 passengers, 12 crew members, and several people on the ground. Only one passenger survived.