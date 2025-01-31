Menu Explore
Budget 2025 speech date and time: When and where to watch

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2025 05:30 PM IST

Budget 2025 speech date and time: The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on Friday with a Presidential address by Droupadi Murmu.

Budget 2025 speech date and time: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Saturday (February 1). The minister will deliver the budget speech at 11 am tomorrow.

Budget 2025 speech date and time: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Saturday.(Sansad Tv)
Budget 2025 speech date and time: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Saturday.(Sansad Tv)

During the speech, Sitharaman will outline budgetary allocations and revenue expectations for the upcoming financial year in Lok Sabha. After her speech in the lower house, the Budget documents will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on Friday with a Presidential address by Droupadi Murmu. The session will be conducted in two parts - the first will commence on January 31 and conclude on February 13 while the second part will begin on March 10 and end on April 4.

Budget 2025 speech date and time: When and where to watch live-streaming

The Budget speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be broadcast live from 11:00 am on February 1 and can be watched on the official Union Budget website (indiabudget.gov.in) and Sansad TV.

For real-time updates and expert analysis, readers can also tune in to Hindustan Times coverage.

Also Read | Economic Survey weighs in on work hours debate with '60-hour' warning: 'Detrimental to...'

Earlier today, Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament. The survey projects India's GDP to grow in the range of 6.3-6.8%.

The 2025 survey came within six months from the previous 2022-23 survey which was presented on July 22, 2024, after the General Election.

Union Budget 2025: What India expects

The Budget 2025 is expected to have an increased focus on the agriculture sector with some tax reforms potentially taking place, such as the old tax regime getting phased out and the introduction of zero income tax for those earning less than 10 lakh per annum. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet.

Also Read | Mahakumbh stampede: 'Shame, shame' chants amid President's speech delivered by Dhankhar

Balancing between fiscal consolidation and economic growth will be another prominent theme due to rising inflation figures.

Prominent expectations include ‘industry’ status for the real estate sector and budgetary support for artificial intelligence (AI) development and adoption.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
