Union Budget 2026: What is Halwa ceremony and what is its significance

Days before the Union Budget is tabled in Parliament, a small yet significant ceremony is undertaken behind the closed doors of the Finance Ministry. The Halwa Ceremony is a tradition that marks the Budget’s entry into its final stage of preparation ahead of its presentation in Parliament on February 1. The Halwa ceremony, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaram marks the final stage of the Union budget preparation process (@FinMinIndia/X)

The Halwa ceremony this year is set to take place next week, ahead of the final budget announcement to take place on February 1, 2026, at 11 am. It also signals the beginning of quarantine for staff involved in the Budget printing exercise, which usually takes place at the printing press area.

What is the Halwa ceremony? It is an annual ceremony, which will be held before the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha. It involves making the Halwa in a large ‘kadhai’ (vessel) at the North Block and serving the Indian sweet dish to ministry officials and staff engaged in preparing the budget.

Where is it held? The ceremony is held in the Finance Ministry’s basement at North Block in central Delhi, which houses a secure printing press used to produce the Budget documents.

Significance of the Halwa ceremony The Halwa ceremony indicates the start of the printing process of the various budget and no major changes are made to it. The printing process has taken place in the North Block's basement since 1980.

The ceremony also celebrates the team efforts required in making the Budget in the span of several months.

Following the ceremony, the ministry officials enter a designated ‘lock-in’ period, where they isolate themselves to prevent the leak of sensitive information related to the budget.

What is the Lock-in phase In the Lock-in phase, ministry officials and staff involved with the Budget are not permitted to leave the ministry premises until the document is presented in Parliament. They cut off communication with their families and the outside world to maintain confidentiality surrounding the final budget document.

The staff are permitted to leave North Block only after the Finance Minister presents the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

As the Budget is tabled on February 1, the halwa ceremony is typically held in the last week of January. Last year, it was held on January 24.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the Budget 2026-27, her ninth straight budget, against the backdrop of GDP growth expected at 7.4 per cent in the current financial year.

The first phase of the Budget Session will commence on January 28 and end on February 13, followed by a recess and a subsequent second phase, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on January 9.