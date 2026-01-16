Union Budget 2026: Stock market to stay open on budget day — a Sunday

Stock India's stock markets will remain open for trading on budget day despite being a Sunday, marking a rare instance for both the Union Budget 2026 as well as Dalal Street. The timings will remain the same. The Bombay Stock Exchange building on Dalal Street in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Is stock market open on budget day? The National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Ltd. will start pre-open trading session at 9:00 am for eight minutes, following which normal trading will begin at 9:15 am, according to circulars issued by the exchanges on Friday. The market will stay open till 3:30 pm, as is the case every weekday.

“Trading members may not that trading in T+0 Settlement Session and Auction Session for settlement default will not be conducted on Sunday, 1 February 2026,” according to the circulars.

The equity segment, Futures & Options, and commodity derivatives will stay open for trading on budget day, the circulars stated.

Union Budget 2026 on a Sunday In a move that breaks from recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2026 on 1 February, which falls on a Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has finalised the budget schedule. Here are the key dates:

The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026.

The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026. The second phase will convene on 9 March 2026.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 will be presented on 29 January 2026.

The Union Budget 2026-27 will be tabled on 1 February 2026. A rare Sunday presentation This will be the first time a Union Budget is presented on a Sunday.

In 1999, then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha presented the Union Budget on 27 February (Saturday) and not on 28 February (Sunday). As per convention then, the Union Budget had to presented on the last day of February.

To be sure, the budget has been presented on a Saturday—in 2025 by Nirmala Sitharaman and in 2015 by her predecessor the late Arun Jaitley.

The budget date was shifted to 1 February from 28 February in 2017 to ensure funds are allocated by the start of the financial year — 1 April.

Stock Market Holidays India's stock market is generally closed over the weekend, as is the convention internationally. Meaning, apart from Union Budget 2026, BSE and NSE too will see a rare Sunday trading session.

Apart from the weekend, there are 16 market holidays in 2026, excluding the closure called for BMC Elections 2026 on Thursday — 15 January 2026.