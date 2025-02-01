Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Union Budget gives slight increase to CAPFs allocation under MHA

PTI |
Feb 01, 2025 06:59 PM IST

The BSF with about 2.65 lakh personnel and tasked with guarding the Pakistan and the Bangladesh fronts, has been provided ₹28,231 crore. 

The CAPFs that function under the Union home ministry to ensure security of various Indian land borders, apart from federal counter-terrorist forces such as the NSG, have been granted a marginal increase in their budgetary allocations in the Union Budget.

A contingent of the All Women CRPF personnel marches past the saluting Base during the Republic Day Parade 2025, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
A contingent of the All Women CRPF personnel marches past the saluting Base during the Republic Day Parade 2025, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- the largest among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) with 3.25 lakh personnel -- has seen an uptick in its budgetary allocation, with the Centre providing 35,147 crore to it for the upcoming 2025-26 fiscal against a revised estimate of 34,328 crore during the 2024-25 financial year, according to budget documents.

The CRPF is majorly active in Left Wing Extremism-affected states, where more than a lakh of its troops are deployed, and has the primary responsibility of keeping the government's commitment of ending Naxalism by March 2026.

The Border Security Security (BSF), with about 2.65 lakh personnel and tasked with guarding the Pakistan and the Bangladesh fronts, has been provided 28,231 crore against an allocation of 27,895 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

16,084 crore has been earmarked for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) -- which has about 1.90 lakh personnel and guards the Parliament House complex, various civil airports and other vital installations -- compared to an allocation of 15,272 crore in 2024-25.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), guarding the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC), has been allocated 10,370 crore for the upcoming fiscal against 9,861 crore in 2024-25. It has about 98,000 personnel.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which patrols the Nepal and the Bhutan fronts, has been earmarked 10,237 crore against 9,834 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Apart from the CAPFs, the home ministry oversees two other forces -- the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Assam Rifles.

The Black Cats commando counter-terrorist and counter-hijack commando force NSG has been allocated more than 1,274 crore for the upcoming fiscal against 1,196 crore in 2024-25.

The Assam Rifles, which guards the Myanmar front, has been allocated 1,196 crore, compared to 7,855 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On