Union cabinet approves 120-km national highway project for poll-bound Bihar

The Union cabinet on Friday approved a 120-km-long four-lane highway project connecting Patna and Sasaram via Aurangabad and Kaimur in Bihar, along with the inclusion of Kosi Mechi river-linking project in the state, under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (PMKSY-AIBP).

The project will be built on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a cost of ₹3,712.40 crore.

The announcement comes at a crucial time as the state heads for assembly elections later this year wherein the NDA government under chief minister Nitish Kumar looks to return to power with ally BJP.

Addressing reporters, Union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project will be carried out in two packages, with 74.43km being built from scratch within two years. The second package, 45.67km of greenfield construction and redevelopment of 10.6km, will be carried out in 30 months.

“Interestingly, this project will also connect five national highways (NH 19, 319, 922, 131G, 120) and four state highways (SH 12, 102, 02, 81). This road will work as an artery and significantly reduce congestion,” the minister said.

The highway will also connect the existing airport in Patna and the upcoming Bihita airport, major railway stations at Sasaram, Arrah, Danapur, Patna, Inland Water Terminal at Patna, along with a direct access to Patna Ring Road providing multimodal connectivity for passengers and freight.

“Upon completion, the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram corridor will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, improving connectivity between Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, and Varanasi. The project will also generate 4.8 million man days employment, and will open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in developing regions in and around Patna,” the central government said in a statement.