Govt curtails appointment of two officers working with ministers Goyal, Irani

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 12, 2023 07:28 PM IST

The tenure of Piyush Goyal’s OSD was curtailed with effect from March 7, 2023, while that of Smriti Irani’s OSD was cut short with effect from January 31, 2023.

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has “curtailed” the tenure of two Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) who worked with Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani.

No reason has been cited for the curtailment of either official’s tenure. (Facebook | Representative image)
No reason was cited for the curtailment of the term of the two OSDs, who moved on earlier this year.

According to two separate orders issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) on Tuesday, the term of Goyal’s OSD, Anuj Gupta, was curtailed with effect from March 7, 2023. Likewise, the tenure of Irani’s OSD, Devanshi Shah, has been curtailed from January 31, 2023.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for ex-post facto curtailment of tenure of Shri Anuj Gupta (a private person), Officer on Special Duty to the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles (Shri Piyush Goyal) in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade w.e.f. 07.03.2023,” the order said.

Gupta was first appointed as OSD to the minister in 2016, and his term was extended in 2019 and then, in 2021.

Shah joined Irani’s office in 2019 as an OSD.

piyush goyal smriti irani consumer affairs
