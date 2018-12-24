‘Those who oppressed India…’: Arun Jaitley slams Cong over attacks on GST

Days after the Goods and Services Tax Council agreed to lower rates for nearly two dozen items, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday delivered a stinging rebuttal to the Congress that has sharply criticised the government for its implementation of the new indirect tax system and what it has called are, the high tax rates. In his comeback, Jaitley underscored that the tax rates under GST were much lower than the 31 per cent “Congress legacy of indirect tax”.

“Those who oppressed India with a 31% indirect tax and consistently belittled the GST must seriously introspect. Irresponsible politics and irresponsible economics is only a race to the bottom,” Jaitley wrote in a blog, ‘Eighteen Months of the GST’.

Over the weekend, the GST Council had cut tax rates on about two dozen items to reduce the number of items taxed at the highest slab of 28 per cent. Arun Jaitley, who had overseen introduction of the new tax regime that Congress president Rahul Gandhi refers to as the Gabbar Singh Tax, said he believed that the tax rate could eventually come down to a single rate, which could be a mid-point between 12 and 18 percent.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 12:39 IST